Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,836 shares of company stock worth $112,009,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. 2,534,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.