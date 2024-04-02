Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.37.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

