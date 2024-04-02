Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,741. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

