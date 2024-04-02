Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 11,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

Alcoa Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AA stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 3,260,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alcoa by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alcoa by 90.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.