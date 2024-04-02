AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AB stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.19%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

