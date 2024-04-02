Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High at $280.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.27), with a volume of 1122916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.50 ($4.36).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.36. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($20,210.90). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,800 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £9,968 ($12,513.18). Also, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($20,210.90). Insiders purchased 12,937 shares of company stock worth $4,158,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

