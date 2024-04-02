Alpha Group International plc (ALPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Group International Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:ALPH opened at GBX 1,908 ($23.95) on Tuesday. Alpha Group International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,460 ($18.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340 ($29.37). The company has a market capitalization of £820.06 million, a P/E ratio of 939.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,707 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,729.14.
