Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 14.9% in March

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 30,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. 10,031,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,943,322. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.38 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

