Alta Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. 2,117,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,551. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

