Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 5,287,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,227. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

