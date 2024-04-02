Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

