Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after buying an additional 2,955,528 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,411 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,059,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,368,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 3,365,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

