American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,560,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 91,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,858. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.