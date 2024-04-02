American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in American International Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 66,603 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,243,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. 831,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,300. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

