American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider's stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at American National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,461,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

