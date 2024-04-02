Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.02

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 103326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

