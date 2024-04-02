AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AMREP Stock Performance

AXR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821. AMREP has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $116.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMREP

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $172,656.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 274,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,030.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $153,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,419.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $172,656.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 274,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,030.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.