Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hut 8 (HUT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT):

4/1/2024 – Hut 8 had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Hut 8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Hut 8 had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Hut 8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Hut 8 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Hut 8 had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Hut 8 was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUT traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 4,548,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

