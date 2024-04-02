Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $92.29

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

