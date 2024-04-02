Analyzing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electriq Power has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -9.07% -67.70% -15.85% Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Flux Power and Electriq Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $66.34 million 1.08 -$6.74 million ($0.36) -12.08 Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

Electriq Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and Electriq Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 4 0 3.00 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.39%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Electriq Power.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

