Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

AM opened at $14.17 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

