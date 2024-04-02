Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 9.1%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.03 and last traded at $59.12. 582,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 655,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 154,731 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

