Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

AUVIP remained flat at $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

