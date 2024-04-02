Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.19

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 281334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Archrock Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after buying an additional 1,399,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $11,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

