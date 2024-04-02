Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $28,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $23,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $18,054,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,659,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 241,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.