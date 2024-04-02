Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 25%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 530,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 418,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.96.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

