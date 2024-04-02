Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 1,518 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $11,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,637,745.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75.

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

