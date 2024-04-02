Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.71 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $114.16 million and $14.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00071563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006514 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.