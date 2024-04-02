Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

