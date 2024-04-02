ARQ (ARQ) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ARQ to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ARQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 40 365 334 9 2.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 17.45%. Given ARQ’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -13.22 ARQ Competitors $1.13 billion $45.41 million 11.87

ARQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.22% -41.91% -22.80%

Summary

ARQ beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

