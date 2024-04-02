Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 825 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.10. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

