Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $786,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IFF traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. 386,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

