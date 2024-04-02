ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0715 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, ASD has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,757.82 or 1.00135115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00137007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07015253 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,622,054.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.