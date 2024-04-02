ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $30.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $962.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $938.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.27. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $379.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

