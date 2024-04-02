Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Astra Space Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,721. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.14. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Astra Space during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astra Space by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Astra Space by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Astra Space by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Astra Space by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

