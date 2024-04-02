Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

NASDAQ ATLX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 53,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Lithium by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $3,864,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.