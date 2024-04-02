Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,595,045.55 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,595,045.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,042,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $1,607,983.92.
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total value of $1,630,317.03.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $1,701,107.22.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80.
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total value of $1,728,302.52.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,756,486.74.
Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TEAM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. 1,814,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,910. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
