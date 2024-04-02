Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

ATOS stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.