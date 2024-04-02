AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.86

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 52863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

