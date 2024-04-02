Aurora Cannabis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,132 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 6,245 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 23.7 %

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 7,520,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $290.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.94 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

