Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.10. Approximately 194,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 638,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$349.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.50 million. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.