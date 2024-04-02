Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 297,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $1,130.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

