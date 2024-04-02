Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Get Avalon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

