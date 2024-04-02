Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $26.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

