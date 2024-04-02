Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $75.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.51 or 0.00014641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027370 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.19 or 0.99876165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,826,878 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,818,204.5355281 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.64849374 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $80,295,768.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.