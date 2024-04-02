AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 13460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

AXMIN Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48.

About AXMIN

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

