AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 393,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AZZ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AZZ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AZZ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AZZ by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AZZ by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Further Reading

