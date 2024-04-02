Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $25,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,108,301.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $25,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,429 shares of company stock worth $1,133,276 over the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Backblaze by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 173,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,443. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

