Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 571,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 285,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,317. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander-Chile

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.