Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCV opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

